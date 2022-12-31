Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023
It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
KRON4
WATCH: “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to 2023 has begun! KLAS-TV is hosting the “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”, a live New Year’s Eve special starting at 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. PST. The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian,...
Comments / 0