ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX sets target date for first launch of 2023

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0bFx_0jzFvJhO00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With a record setting year of launches behind them, SpaceX is already gearing up for a busy 2023.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The successful launch of its EROS C-3 mission late Thursday night was the 61st Falcon 9 launch of the year, setting a record for most launches of a single vehicle type in the same year.

Now they’ve set a target date for what will be their first launch of 2023.

SpaceX will attempt to launch another Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday, January 3 in the sixth mission of its smallsat rideshare program. The launch window opens at 9:56 a.m.

The flight will have 114 different payloads, including CubeSats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will land back at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Landing Zone 1. The same booster has previously been used for multiple launches, including the second Transporter mission and 10 different Starlink missions.

On average, SpaceX says it completed a launch from one of its three sites every six days in 2022 with 92 percent of them done on “flight-proven” first stage boosters.

Their 61 launches of 2022 nearly doubled their record of 31 launches set in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

'Fog bow' spotted in Florida

A "fog bow" was spotted in Florida on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it was seen in Brevard County. Other images were submitted from the Palm Coast area. "A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," the NWS said.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

WDWNT is Hiring Orlando-Based Walt Disney World Reporters

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for additional local Reporters to expand our Orlando-based staff. WDWNT’s Orlando Reporters visit the Walt Disney World parks several days a week to investigate developments with construction, refurbishments, maintenance issues, food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more. If you are interested...
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023

Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
COCOA BEACH, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Restaurant Health Inspections for December 2022

Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and Vargas Mexican did well during their recent health inspections. Captain Hirams leads with most violations, but they significantly improved since their previous inspection. It seems the busier a restaurant is, the more violations. There were no restaurant shutdowns by the state health inspector. One of...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy