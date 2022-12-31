Read full article on original website
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
WWE Teases Reunion of a Popular Stable During RAW
Keep an eye on WWE programming’s backstage segments because the company is dropping more storyline Easter eggs, and they did it again this week. As Damage CTRL prepared to enter the ring, MVP could be seen in the background conversing with Adam Pearce. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were also present.
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return
Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back." "Whether you love to hate me, hate to love...
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
Kurt Angle Recalls Shocking Moment With Brock Lesnar
The quality of a rivalry can be spoken to by the number of moments the phrase "shocking moment" brings to mind. With Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, one might jump to their classic WWE WrestleMania 19 match, which saw Lesnar botch a shooting star press. But recently on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle described a shocking moment with Lesnar that happened off-camera.
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
