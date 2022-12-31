Read full article on original website
Related
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
KXLY
The 25 best Black movies of 2022
Black cinema had an impressive year. From the days of Black filmmakers creating movies for segregated Black audiences in the early 1900s, Black movies have come a long way down a rocky road. The Lincoln Motion Picture Company, established by George P. Johnson in 1916, was the first Black-owned company...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Collider
10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb
The Academy doesn't always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.
thedigitalfix.com
National Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage is still coming
Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has had a successful 2022, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. He has also produced the National Treasure TV spin-off, called Edge of History, which is now available on Disney Plus. When the TV series was announced, many were disappointed, as they thought this was instead of a third movie starring Nicolas Cage. However, Bruckheimer says that National Treasure 3 is still in development.
“I Get Emotionally Involved in Telling a Story”: DPs From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘The Woman King’ and the THR Cinematographer Roundtable
Gather together a group of award-winning cinematographers, as THR did on Nov. 6 when it assembled a virtual roundtable that represents some of the year’s most visually striking films, and you might expect a lot of shop talk about lenses and camera rigs, or about the relative merits of live-action filmmaking versus the newest virtual production techniques. But while there was some of that, these lensers were most excited about discussing the emotion their work evokes. “I do the job because I get emotionally involved in telling a story and helping a director tell a story about a real world,...
game-news24.com
These 10 Netflix films of 2023 will transform your living room into a cinema
If we know Netflix most of all for its series, the platform gradually tents to deliver quality films for us. The Power of the Dog, Annilation, Roma, Okja, Klaus The examples are numerous and you can imagine that the platform won’t stop there. Now you can watch ten movies on Netflix in the year 2023 for our viewing pleasure.
What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?
Quentin Tarantino’s fondness for the movies is well-documented. Besides his own work as a filmmaker, he’s also worked to get several of his most beloved films wider release and now owns a movie theater; he’s also written a work of nonfiction about going to the movies. But...
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
Washington Examiner
Disney turns 100: A look back at the studio's most successful animated films
One of Hollywood's most iconic companies turns 100 years old in 2023, with the "House of Mouse" planning a high-profile celebration for its anniversary. Disney will mark the centennial with a celebration in its theme parks, with the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, serving as the centerpiece, according to the company. The celebration will also tie into the animated film Wish set to release in November.
Guillermo del Toro Pinocchio exhibit at MOMA puts spotlight on stop motion animation
Clay puppets and stop motion are front and center at the latest MOMA exhibit featuring Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
wegotthiscovered.com
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Fewer Women, People of Color Directed 2022’s Biggest Films, Study Finds
USC Annenberg and San Diego State University have both released end-of-year diversity reports looking at behind the scenes representation of 2022’s biggest movies. And the results found that Hollywood severely backslid over the past year. Both studies — USC Annenberg Inclusion Initative’s “Inclusion in the Director’s Chair” report and the San Diego State Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film’s “Celluloid Ceiling” report — looked at the number of women who directed the top 100 films of the year. This year, just 10 women — Olivia Newman (“Where the Crawdads Sing”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman...
‘I like films that take you into the woods – then leave you there’ – the beguiling folk-horror of Mark Jenkin
The Bafta-winning writer, director and composer – who can count Quentin Tarantino and Warren Ellis among his fans – discusses exploring the dark side of Cornwall in his latest film, Enys Men
Collider
What Has Taken Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' So Long?
Every filmmaker has their passion project. Often these take the form of high-concept and higher-budget productions that cross the line between artistic pursuits and commercial viability with such determination they are almost guaranteed to never get the backing of a major studio — at least not without serious compromise and a proven back catalog of box-office successes. This isn’t to say that such films are impossible to get made. Martin Scorsese fought for decades to make The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence, and eventually succeeded without jeopardizing his original vision. But the financial motivation that dominates the headspace of Hollywood producers has left many of these projects to simply gather dust in the dreams of cinephiles.
Comments / 0