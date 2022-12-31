Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
Princess Eugenie Draws Mixed Reactions After Supporting Kate Middleton Following 'Harry & Meghan' Appearance
Princess Eugenie shows her support to Kate Middleton after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feature her in their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Prince Andrew's daughter shares a series of photos of the Christmas carol concert of Prince William's wife, "Together at Christmas," revealing it's an honor to be at the event.
Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II
A fashion expert claims that Kate Middleton is a 'few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen' by following Queen Elizabeth's favorite trend.
Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’
Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Camilla Parker Bowles Always Thought of Herself as the ‘Heiress’ of Her Great-Grandmother Alice Keppel — Who Was Also the Mistress of a King
Being the mistress of the King of the United Kingdom seems to run in Camilla Parker Bowles’ family.
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Queen Camilla and King Charles have been married for nearly two decades already. However, even if they appear happy most of the time, their marriage isn't as perfect as it seems. Queen Camilla And King Charles Close To Getting Divorce?. The king and queen consort had a moderate wedding compared...
Historians have claimed that King Charles III's great-grandfather was murdered by his own physician
King George V in coronation robesPhoto byRoyal Collection; Public Domain Image. King George V (1865 - 1936) was King of the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936. He also ruled as Emperor of India.
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili appears to wear a hand-me-down hat from brother Archie in footage from their Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included never-before-seen photos and videos of their children, Archie and Lili, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
The Royal Family Reportedly Thought Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Naming Their Daughter 'Lilibet' Was 'Bewildering' And 'Rather Presumptuous'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana was born on June 4th, 2021, in Santa Barbara, and therefore 18 months old now – but many people still haven’t gotten over her name, as sources have suggested that there is still a lot of controversy surrounding it within the royal family!
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Invited to King Charles’ Coronation They Could Try and Steal the Spotlight With Their Own Event
Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could try and steal the headlines if they decide not to attend or don't even get an invite to King Charles III's coronation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
