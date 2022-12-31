ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
People

Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert

The Princess of Wales demonstrated the gesture as a sign of respect when she said hello to the King and Queen Consort Kate Middleton is one poised princess! The Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her second annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, welcoming members of the royal family and community luminaries for a musical evening. Princess Kate entered the Abbey with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 (little brother Prince Louis, 4, stayed home!), where Kate's impeccable greeting...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’

Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.

