Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
WJHG-TV
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Winning $2M Powerball tickets sold in Florida; $265 million jackpot still up for grabs
The Powerball estimated jackpot rose once again to $265 million after no winner was found in Saturday night's drawing, the last of 2022.
Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
southerntorch.com
A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve
ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
WJHG-TV
Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday January 1st
Sonny Rucker, 42 of Gadsden, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department, on charges of failure to appear on previous charges. Joshua McClellan, 40 of Centre, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Non Support. Jon King, 24 of Leesburg, booked into the County Detention Center Saturday...
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
mypanhandle.com
Port St. Joe man dead following three vehicle crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed in a traffic accident when his sedan hit a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The accident happened around 6:40 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Forehand Road.
WJHG-TV
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Comments / 0