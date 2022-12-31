ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WMBB

Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
southerntorch.com

A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve

ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday January 1st

Sonny Rucker, 42 of Gadsden, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department, on charges of failure to appear on previous charges. Joshua McClellan, 40 of Centre, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Non Support. Jon King, 24 of Leesburg, booked into the County Detention Center Saturday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

‘We don’t need another dollar store’

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
mypanhandle.com

Port St. Joe man dead following three vehicle crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed in a traffic accident when his sedan hit a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The accident happened around 6:40 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Forehand Road.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th

Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting

The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
PIEDMONT, AL
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy