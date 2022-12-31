Read full article on original website
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Dec. 16 & Dec. 29
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Friday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 29. Seller: Amy Hurteau, Sarah Bennett & Rebecca Grintchenko. Buyer: Tanya Mulvey. Price: $395,000. 17 Wildwood Road. Seller: Jonathan & Heather Hankins. Buyer: Milton Mann. Price:...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Happy New Year!
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Not much going on this first week of January … if you have something to share, send it to [email protected]. Looking Ahead …. Monday, Jan. 9. Town Council meeting – The panel meets...
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of Boston Post Road is a winding one indeed
As a younger man, I had always wondered why the Old Narragansett Church had been located, for nearly one hundred years, way out in the proverbial boondocks on Shermantown Road. This nagging question led me into an exploration of the history of Route 1 as it winds its way through our fair town. The present-day highway consists of what we now call Post Road and Tower Hill Road, but it wasn’t always that way. But before we get into the details of our specific stretch of America’s first highway let’s take a look into the story of the Boston Post Road on the whole.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
Providence bakery closes after nearly 100 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday. The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928. Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts […]
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Sunderland Earns Public Service Award
The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) recently gave East Greenwich Finance Director Patricia Sunderland the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award. For 46 years, RIPEC has recognized unsung heroes who have made outstanding contributions to public service. Patricia Sunderland has served as the finance director for the Town...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
RIDOT making traffic changes near Newport Pell Bridge
Changes will involve improved traffic light timing and new signage.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Christopher A. Pedorella, 55
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Allen Pedorella, DMD, of Saunderstown, on Tuesday, December...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
