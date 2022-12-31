ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington State ends 12-game skid against USC, wins 81-71

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory on Sunday. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
