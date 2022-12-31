ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Billy Idol to be honored with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023

It’s going to be hot in the city. Billy Idol is starting his year off strong as he’s set to receive the first Hollywood Walk of Fame star of 2023. The British rocker, whose real name is William Broad, was set to be honored on January 5, however inclement weather forced the event to be rescheduled for the following day. The “Cradle of Love” crooner’s star will be placed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard and will tally up to a whopping 2,743 Walk of Fame stars. The event will be emceed by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Others joining...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy