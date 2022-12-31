ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

From a WWII Army nurse to dedicated mother of 7, Mary Campazzie shows us a life well lived

By Ashley Mackey via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

Mary Campazzie was an extraordinary nurse who's led a remarkable life of service. And that service extends all the way back to World War II!

As the mother of seven, a grand-and great-grandmother to 21, and having served as a U.S. Army nurse, 102 years young Campazzie has certainly lived a full life. It's something that has left her children filled with pride.

"She just did what so many people did during World War II, which was serve the country," said son Dean Campazzie. "The whole country was involved in one way or another but as a nurse there, it was hard to get nurses to go overseas and help with the soldiers so she did that and didn't complain at all."

Mary was born in Buffalo, Kentucky, and joined the U.S. Army Nurses Corp in 1943. She rose to the rank of second Lieutenant. She worked as a night nurse for paralyzed soldiers during WWII, and would help them write letters home.

"Her hard service in the Army paid off," said son Wayne Campazzie. "She had her hands full eight days a week around the clock. It was good time looking back on it and I'm glad it really it helped us all."

Mary met and married her husband, Joseph, at an Army base and they raised their seven children in Torrance. She's lived there for 71 years, and has been honored to participate in city events honoring veterans over the years.

ABC7

ABC7

