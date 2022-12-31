ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

George Kittle shuts down 49ers’ NYE party plans ahead of Las Vegas trip

The San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas for their Week 17 game, but don’t expect George Kittle and co. to join the New Year’s Eve partying in the Vegas Strip. Kittle shared as much when speaking to reporters on Friday, noting that they won’t really be able to join the festivities to welcome the new year since they’ll arrive late at night on Saturday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

