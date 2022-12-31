Read full article on original website
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
ClutchPoints
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
ClutchPoints
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
ClutchPoints
George Kittle shuts down 49ers’ NYE party plans ahead of Las Vegas trip
The San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas for their Week 17 game, but don’t expect George Kittle and co. to join the New Year’s Eve partying in the Vegas Strip. Kittle shared as much when speaking to reporters on Friday, noting that they won’t really be able to join the festivities to welcome the new year since they’ll arrive late at night on Saturday.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Comments Post Loss to 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, and we have everything Josh McDaniels said afterward.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports
What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 18 with game times set
The stage is officially set for the final week of the regular season. The NFL announced game times for the Week 18 slate Monday, and the New England Patriots' road game against the Buffalo Bills is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. Here's a look at the...
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
