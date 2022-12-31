ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Start Conference Play at Central Michigan

TUESDAY'S GAME: The RedHawks travel to conference opponent Central Michigan this Tuesday, Jan. 3. This is Miami's 14th game of the season, and tip time is set for 7 p.m. at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Fans can tune in on ESPN+ or by listening to one of Miami's game day radio affiliates which consists of WFMG-FM 101.3 (Richmond, Ind.), WMOH-AM 1450 (Hamilton, Ohio), and WONE-AM 980 (Dayton, Ohio).
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
miamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Fall 5-4 to Niagara on New Year's Eve

OXFORD, Ohio — The Miami University hockey team rallied back from a 3-0 deficit, but Albin Nilsson's goal with 19 seconds left proved to be the difference as Niagara defeated the RedHawks 5-4 Saturday. Miami (7-11-2, 2-7-1 NCHC) scored four goals in the last two periods to tie the game, but the Purple Eagles (10-6-2, 5-5-2 AHA) escaped with the series split in the final minute.
OXFORD, OH
miamiredhawks.com

Defense Shines in 80-31 Victory Over Tiffin

OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami University women's basketball team closed out the non-conference season with an 80-31 win over Tiffin University on Saturday afternoon. Five different RedHawks (5-8) scored in double figures and Miami outrebounded the Dragons, 39-22. Ivy Wolf led the way with 18 points. She was joined by Amani Freeman (15), Katey Richason (11), Maddi Cluse (11) and Peyton Scott (10). Freeman added a career-high 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.
OXFORD, OH
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]

Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

One dead after shooting on Buffalo road

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Two killed in wrong-way crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a near head-on car accident just after midnight Sunday on Route 33, according to Buffalo police. Police say that a driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane near the Jefferson Avenue exit when it crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles, […]
BUFFALO, NY
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Parts of Central WI

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE…Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties. * WHEN…The best potential for freezing rain will be from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

