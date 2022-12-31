ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

David Murphree
2d ago

so basically there's tons of ppl who have paid for their medical card and still can't use it bc MS doesn't really care about the patients. just the money.

desotocountynews.com

Naloxone opioid overdose kits available free of charge

The Mississippi State Department of Health says naloxone kits to counteract opioid overdoses are available through the department free of charge. You may know of naloxone by the names Narcan and Kloxxado. The medication can reverse an overdose of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. To request...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: General Contractor work

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

What’s open, closed on Monday

State and local government offices are closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday. That includes the DeSoto County Administration Building, Animal Shelter and county courts. The Monday closure is due to New Year’s Day having fallen on Sunday. In Southaven, city offices and other non-emergency public facilities are...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

New year means new legislative session, tax breaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch license pre-registrations still being accepted

Olive Branch city officials said the city is still taking pre-registrations for a new Olive Branch specialty plate, but the necessary goal has not been reached, yet. At least 300 pre-registrations are needed before the State can allow it to move forward. According to the City of Olive Branch, it is nearly two-thirds of the way toward the 300 pre-registration goal.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

