Olive Branch city officials said the city is still taking pre-registrations for a new Olive Branch specialty plate, but the necessary goal has not been reached, yet. At least 300 pre-registrations are needed before the State can allow it to move forward. According to the City of Olive Branch, it is nearly two-thirds of the way toward the 300 pre-registration goal.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO