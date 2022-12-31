Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy

Read full article on original website
3d ago
Sheriff Bianco is correct that judge should resign! And yes the whole criminal system is broken. That is why so many inmates are being released left and right. I pray for the deputy’s family 🙏🏻that they find peace in this difficult time.
Guest
3d ago
My condolences to his family, newsome is directly responsible for his death! Releasing prisoners left and right. This family should sue him and his pathetic administration! 🤬☠️🇺🇸
4spdgirl
2d ago
She is absolutely responsible for the death of this deputy. She failed to her job and failed to protect the community!
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Caught on video: Inmate attempts, fails to escape from LASD cruiser on 5 Freeway in Newhall
Astonishing video captured by a driver in Newhall shows an inmate attempting to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle on the 5 Freeway.
z1077fm.com
Operation Hammer Strike – Capt. Warrick talks illegal marijuana task force numbers, end
Captain Robert Warrick of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station, was the guest on the Z1077 Up Close Show two weeks ago (December 16). As part of his conversation with Gary Daigneault, Captain Warrick discussed Operation: Hammerstrike. The operation, which concluded on August 26 of this year, saw special county...
Fontana Herald News
Employees at Rialto business stop potential robbery in progress; suspect is arrested
Employees at a business in Rialto stopped a potential robbery in progress, resulting in the arrest of a suspect who may have been involved in other crimes, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at a location in the 200 block of W. Foothill Boulevard, the Rialto P.D....
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted
January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
foxla.com
Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police
BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
KTLA.com
Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
foxla.com
'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of...
foxla.com
Man shot to death on 215 Freeway: CHP
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley on New Year's Eve. It happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue. According to CHP, the victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee was found in...
police1.com
Riderless horse in Rose Parade honors slain Calif. deputy
PASADENA, Calif. — Amid the pop performances and pageantry of the Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Detail walked the parade route with a riderless horse — a solemn tribute to the department’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
LAPD investigating man's mysterious death in Canoga Park
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department investigators sought the public’s help Monday in the undetermined death of a man found in an alleyway in Canoga Park. Authorities said the victim was discovered by a passerby who found him lying face down near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street. The citizen then flagged down the Los Angeles Fire Department and a short time later, the victim was declared dead at the scene.
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
