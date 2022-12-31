ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy

By FOX 11 Digital Team
foxla.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 69

YNS
3d ago

Sheriff Bianco is correct that judge should resign! And yes the whole criminal system is broken. That is why so many inmates are being released left and right. I pray for the deputy’s family 🙏🏻that they find peace in this difficult time.

Reply(1)
50
Guest
3d ago

My condolences to his family, newsome is directly responsible for his death! Releasing prisoners left and right. This family should sue him and his pathetic administration! 🤬☠️🇺🇸

Reply(6)
36
4spdgirl
2d ago

She is absolutely responsible for the death of this deputy. She failed to her job and failed to protect the community!

Reply
38
Related
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police

BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
BANNING, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death on 215 Freeway: CHP

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley on New Year's Eve. It happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on southbound I-215 at Cactus Avenue. According to CHP, the victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee was found in...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
police1.com

Riderless horse in Rose Parade honors slain Calif. deputy

PASADENA, Calif. — Amid the pop performances and pageantry of the Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Detail walked the parade route with a riderless horse — a solemn tribute to the department’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating man's mysterious death in Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department investigators sought the public’s help Monday in the undetermined death of a man found in an alleyway in Canoga Park. Authorities said the victim was discovered by a passerby who found him lying face down near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street. The citizen then flagged down the Los Angeles Fire Department and a short time later, the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy