RIP Barbara Walters, Trailblazer in Media, the First Among All Women in Television News, Fought for Power in a Man’s Game

Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Showbiz411
Rolling Stone Vomits Up a Random, Clickbait List of Top 200 Singers with Sinatra Only at 19, Streisand 147: Do They Know What Singing Means?
Rolling Stone is looking for clicks this morning, issuing their list of the 200 best singers of all time. It’s ludicrous, don’t waste your time. Of course, I agree Aretha Franklin is number 1 just as she was in 2010, the last time they pulled this stunt. But...
Showbiz411
Review: Dionne Warwick Doc “Don’t Make Me Over” Proves CNN Should Keep Showing Films
CNN recently announced it was killing all its original programming including its terrific documentary division. Seeing “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” debut tonight as part of the final season made clear that David Zaslav is making a big mistake. This kind of film is exactly what helps give CNN value added, and class.
