The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s how that happened. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft board is officially set. The coveted first-overall pick will be going to the Chicago Bears, after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13 in Week 18 and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31. With this, they have the choice to either take one of the top defensive players available, or haul in some draft capital from a team in need of a quarterback.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO