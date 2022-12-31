ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season

After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 teams that should trade up with the Bears for Bryce Young

The Chicago Bears clinched the No.1 overall pick. With Alabama quarterback Bryce Young expected to be the top draft pick, several teams will call Chicago about trading up to No. 1. By losing to Minnesota and Houston beating Indianapolis, the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NFL Draft 2023: Why do the Steelers have the No. 32 pick?

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s how that happened. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft board is officially set. The coveted first-overall pick will be going to the Chicago Bears, after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13 in Week 18 and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31. With this, they have the choice to either take one of the top defensive players available, or haul in some draft capital from a team in need of a quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Ranking the Jets 3 QB targets for the 2023 season

The Jets reportedly have three targets in mind to become their quarterback in 2023. Any of the trio would upgrade New York but which would be the best?. Robert Saleh improved the Jets from 4-13 in 2021 to 7-10 in 2022 but the way this season ended put a bad taste in the mouth for fans in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 reasons Steelers fans should be excited despite missing the playoffs

Despite missing out on the postseason thanks to a Dolphins win over the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty to look forward to in the years to come. Mike Tomlin secured his 16th straight winning season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite an auspicious 2-6 start to the year. Tomlin has some tough decisions to make this offseason, namely when it comes to the NFL Draft and what to do at offensive coordinator.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after pushing Lions trainer (Video)

Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker became the first player to be ejected twice this season after he pushed a Lions trainer on Sunday night in Week 18. Sunday Night Football has not been a good time for Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker — even if it’s largely been his own doing. But his latest blunder might’ve been the push that moved his team out of the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers fuels retirement speculation after Packers season-ending loss

Rumors have been rampant about a possible Aaron Rodgers retirement after this season and the aftermath of the Packers’ Week 18 loss will only fuel them. There has been no shortage of discussions about what’s next for Aaron Rodgers as he heads into 2023. And that’s only going to get crazier after Sunday Night Football in Week 18 as the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the rival Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Robert Kraft, Patriots fans have no idea what pain is

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots have no idea how unforgiving the NFL can be. So much for Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots having a happy ending this January…. After being the Evil Empire for the better part of two decades, the Patriots cannot come with it...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Chiefs Week 18 win

The Chiefs made it look easy beating the Raiders to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Here’s what the AFC Playoff Picture looks like now. The AFC playoff picture has gotten complicated by the cancelation of Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals, but the Chiefs took the field against the Raiders on Sunday knowing they controlled one simple thing. A win would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

