WTNH

Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Eyewitness News

Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
HAMDEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

WTNH

Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police investigating 2 shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT

