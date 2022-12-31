Read full article on original website
Woman fatally strikes utility pole on Farmington Ave. in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman fatally struck a utility pole on Farmington Avenue early Monday morning, according to Bristol police. Officers said the crash took place around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of the roadway. The 57-year-old woman struck the utility pole after her car left the road. Farmington Avenue was shut down […]
Eyewitness News
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 4,000 service calls and more than 200 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Troopers released their enforcement statistics as of Monday morning. They said they responded to 3,864 calls for service, 292 speeding...
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver
WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
More than 500 gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Q Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area of Exit...
Eyewitness News
Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15
In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
darientimes.com
Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Wake Held Today for North Haven Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty Last Week
A wake is being held today for Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died last week while battling a fire at a home. Visiting hours will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home at 36 Washington Ave. Police...
Troopers find car parked in travel lane of road, driver arrested for DUI
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Mansfield man is facing DUI charges after police found him sleeping in a car that was parked on a road in Windham overnight Friday, which was discovered to contain a firearm and several empty drink containers. Connecticut State Police troopers were patrolling the area around...
Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
New Haven police investigating 2 shootings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
Johnson Memorial to renovate and expand its Enfield campus
Johnson Memorial Hospital is expanding and renovating its Enfield campus with a $40 million construction project, even as its Stafford facility comes under fire from the state for closing its maternity ward and failing to staff its operating rooms for much of last year. The upgrades at the Hazard Avenue...
