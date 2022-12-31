ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WJFW-TV

Michigan 81, Maryland 46

MARYLAND (10-4) Reese 1-4 0-2 2, Scott 2-10 1-1 5, Carey 1-9 0-0 2, Hart 3-7 1-1 8, Young 2-9 0-0 5, Batchelor 0-4 3-5 3, Long 4-8 0-0 9, Martinez 1-8 0-0 3, Emilien 0-1 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 2-3 0-0 4, Cornish 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 18-68 5-9 46.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WJFW-TV

Michigan St. 71, Northwestern 64

MICHIGAN ST. (10-5) Alexander 2-5 2-6 6, Ekh 6-11 4-4 21, Hagemann 0-3 1-4 1, McDaniel 4-12 3-3 13, Ozment 0-4 0-0 0, Parks 7-11 3-4 17, Ayrault 2-6 0-0 6, Hallock 0-1 0-0 0, Joiner 1-6 4-6 7, Visscher 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 17-27 71. NORTHWESTERN (6-7) Mott...
EAST LANSING, MI
WJFW-TV

Purdue 73, Wisconsin 61

WISCONSIN (4-11) Williams 2-6 2-6 6, LaBarbera 7-13 1-2 16, Pospisilova 4-8 1-2 10, Schramek 3-4 2-3 9, Wilke 5-12 1-2 14, Ellew 1-2 0-0 2, Hilliard 1-1 2-2 4, Krahn 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-47 9-17 61. PURDUE (11-3) Harper 6-12 0-0 13, Hardin 1-3...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WJFW-TV

No. 3 Ohio St. 66, No. 14 Michigan 57

MICHIGAN (12-2) Kiser 4-8 2-6 10, Williams 8-10 2-4 18, Brown 0-4 8-12 8, Nolan 4-11 0-0 10, Phelia 3-13 3-4 9, Crockett 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 0-5 2-2 2, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 17-28 57. OHIO ST. (15-0) McMahon...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJFW-TV

Judge: People can sell candy, cakes, cookies without license

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
DANE COUNTY, WI

