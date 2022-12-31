What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? Suspect in Idaho University killings

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains early Friday morning .

Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility Indian Mountain Lake gated community

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Kohberger was arrested around 1:45 a.m. Friday after the DA’s office and Pennsylvania State Police were called in to assist the FBI and Idaho law enforcement agencies. Kohberger was taken into custody without incident.

Kohberger is scheduled for an extradition hearing on January 3, in Monroe County.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson addressed the media Friday afternoon at a press conference in Idaho.

According to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, Kohberger can choose to waive extradition and be returned voluntarily to Idaho. If he chooses not to waive extradition, Latah County will initiate extradition proceedings through the Idaho governor’s office.

Details regarding the case contained in a probable cause affidavit are sealed until Kohberger is physically back in Latah County, Idaho, and has been served with the arrest warrant, according to Thompson.

Once Kohberger is returned to Idaho, he will have an initial hearing with a magistrate, Thompson added.

Thompson stressed that Idaho Supreme Court law prevents them from sharing details of the case at this time, and urged members of the media to attend all hearings in order to cite the court’s record.

“This is not the end of this investigation, in fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.

Kohberger is being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility without bond.

