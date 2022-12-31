Read full article on original website
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
Fire crews battle early morning chimney fire in Waterford
Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday morning. Calls came in for a chimney fire at around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the walls. The damage was mostly in the interior of the building. No injuries were […]
Alexander “Alex” Mulig, 26
Alexander “Alex” Mulig, 26, of Ellwood City passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family, following a two and a half-year courageous battle with cancer. Born March 10, 1996 in Ellwood City, he was the son of Robert Mulig and Debbie...
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night.
One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!
(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student
Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports
UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
Franklin Man Charged With Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old...
SPONSORED: YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions
The YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community. Group Exercise Instructors – Clarion & Oil City YMCA. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible. To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at ocywellness@oilcityymca.net.
Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
