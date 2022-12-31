Read full article on original website
LSWA Class 4A All-State: QB reaps MVP reward after leading Lutcher to Division II title
For much of his career, skeptics wanted to cast Lutcher’s D’Wanye Winfield as a runner, not a dual-threat quarterback. Winfield, who committed to the UL Ragin Cajuns on Jan. 1, proved all naysayers wrong by leading Lutcher to a Division II nonselect title. Now the title-game MVP and...
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS
Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge
Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
Photos: LSU Women stay undefeated behind Morris Double-Double
The LSU Women stayed undefeated with a 88-63 home win over Vanderbilt in the second game of SEC play. The Tigers saw outstanding performances from Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Alexis Morris with Morris notching her first career double-double.
He is not going far: Lutcher quarterback announces UL as college choice to start 2023
With a new year comes a new opportunity for Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. The senior announced his commitment to UL on Twitter at midnight, to kickoff 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs to the LHSAA’s Division II nonselect title last month. The 28-25 victory over North DeSoto gave Lutcher its ninth LHSAA title. Former UL star Blaine Gautier, the Louisiana Offensive Player in the year in 2012, also played QB for Lutcher.
LSU puts 7-game winning streak on line vs. No. 19 Kentucky
LSU will go for its second straight win over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 19 Kentucky in Southeastern
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
Live updates: LSU looks to finish on strong note vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
LSU faces Purdue at noon on Monday in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, with the Tigers looking to take advantage of a situation where the Boilermakers are under the transition of a new head coach. Brian Kelly's LSU squad rolls in with an SEC West title, and much of its...
Here are three Purdue players to watch when they face LSU in the Citrus Bowl
This year was Mockobee's breakout year. The walk-on from Booneville, Indiana, redshirted last year, then became the first freshman Purdue running back to rush for more than 900 yards. He added 29 catches for 248 yards. Mockobee is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has nine touchdowns in 12 games.
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
