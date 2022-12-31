ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1037thegame.com

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Mangham running back Jalen Williams and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team. The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first title-game berth in 18 years. Williams of Mangham...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge

Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Purdue: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU: John Emery 1 run at 7:01 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:26. KEY PLAYS: Jayden Daniels starts the drive with a 19-yard pass to Mason Taylor to the Purdue 44. Daniels 12 pass to Malik Nabers on fourth-and-2 extends the drive at the Purdue 24. After an illegal formation penalty, Daniels 14 pass to Nabers to the 15. Daniels 5 run to the 4. TIGERS 7, BOILERMAKERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

He is not going far: Lutcher quarterback announces UL as college choice to start 2023

With a new year comes a new opportunity for Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. The senior announced his commitment to UL on Twitter at midnight, to kickoff 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Winfield led the Bulldogs to the LHSAA’s Division II nonselect title last month. The 28-25 victory over North DeSoto gave Lutcher its ninth LHSAA title. Former UL star Blaine Gautier, the Louisiana Offensive Player in the year in 2012, also played QB for Lutcher.
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

2022 Citrus Bowl, LSU vs. Purdue: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ’Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31

SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

