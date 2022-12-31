ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brayton Matthews
2d ago

I don’t care how good this lady is she cannot run our police department. She has too many people she’s friends with and obligated to in the department. We need outside leadership that will bust up the thin blue line or should I say the thick blue line.

4
Iris McMillon Carey
2d ago

what folks??? The ones who weren't chosen as interim??? Give her a chance to perform before tearing her down. She is intelligent and has 30 plus years with NOPD.

fox8live.com

Violent crime in New Orleans doesn’t relent as 2023 opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans. Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man shot on Gallier Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Gallier Street. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gallier Street around 11:51 p.m. One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux Police investigating overnight homicide

The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for public help to make an arrest in an overnight murder in city limits. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that detectives were called to a homicide in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before midnight last night. So far, authorities have confirmed...
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
WWL-TV

2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets. The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy