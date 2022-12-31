Read full article on original website
Brayton Matthews
2d ago
I don’t care how good this lady is she cannot run our police department. She has too many people she’s friends with and obligated to in the department. We need outside leadership that will bust up the thin blue line or should I say the thick blue line.
Iris McMillon Carey
2d ago
what folks??? The ones who weren't chosen as interim??? Give her a chance to perform before tearing her down. She is intelligent and has 30 plus years with NOPD.
NOPD seeks additional “person of interest” in ongoing Boogie B homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of local comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car...
fox8live.com
Violent crime in New Orleans doesn’t relent as 2023 opens
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans. Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
New Year's Day in New Orleans sees three shootings, one fatal
The first day of the new year in New Orleans saw the same kind of violence that made 2022 the most deadly in more than 25 years. New Orleans Police reported three shootings. The last one happened just minutes before midnight.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on Gallier Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Gallier Street. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gallier Street around 11:51 p.m. One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux Police investigating overnight homicide
The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for public help to make an arrest in an overnight murder in city limits. Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that detectives were called to a homicide in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before midnight last night. So far, authorities have confirmed...
NOLA.com
Edwin Lombard, longtime Orleans clerk and appeals court judge, retires after 49 years
Edwin Lombard was a 12-year-old boy growing up in Algiers when he got the nickname “Pokey.”. It was 1959, and Lombard was a young pal of Blaine Kern, the parade-maker with a float den by the Black playground in Algiers. Lombard attended All Saints School, where Kern was putting on the spring festival.
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
Former mayor supports national search for NOPD chief
Marc Morial served as mayor from 1994 to 2002. He told WWL’s Newell Normand that the city’s rising crime rate requires Mayor LaToya Cantrell to search near and far for Shaun Ferguson’s successor as New Orleans police superintendent.
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
WWL-TV
2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets. The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
