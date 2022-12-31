Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NorfolkTed RiversNorfolk, VA
Related
Man dies from fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Police
One dead, one injured and facing charges in fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Virginia State Police
shoredailynews.com
Bloxom man dies in Sunday afternoon accident
On January 1, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a single fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. A 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when the driver...
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.
WAVY News 10
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New Year's Day crash involving motorcycle
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read...
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
WAVY News 10
Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG8ztd. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening,...
20-year-old man killed in shooting at Gloucester Co. New Year's party: Family
On Monday, family confirmed with us that Tyler Heywood, 20, was the man killed at an apparent party on Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester.
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
WAVY News 10
Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
WAVY News 10
Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
Man injured after 2-alarm blaze at Virginia church
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that ripped through a church building in Suffolk early New Year's morning.
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
New Year's Eve crash sends 6 to hospital in Virginia Beach
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
WAVY News 10
Teen faces charges after 1 dead, 1 injured in New Year’s shooting in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead, another person has been injured and a teen faces charges following a shooting in the Hayes area of Gloucester County early Sunday morning. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a resident called the county’s Emergency Communications Center around 1:05 a.m....
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man injured following shooting on Arlington Place in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.
Fire causes damage to Suffolk Church early New Year's morning
SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in an older church in the downtown area of Suffolk early Sunday morning resulting in one person receiving relatively minor injuries. According to a fire department spokesperson, their emergency communications center was contacted at around 4:20 a.m. with a report of a fire at the New Jerusalem Church Ministries Apostolic, in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. The first unit arrived within five minutes.
Comments / 0