Virginia Beach, VA

shoredailynews.com

Bloxom man dies in Sunday afternoon accident

On January 1, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle crash that resulted in a single fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 4:53p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. A 2008 Honda Odyssey was traveling southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 when the driver...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say

The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG8ztd. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — A missing man who hasn’t been heard from since Christmas is considered endangered, police say. Marc Nozzolillo has known mental health struggles, police say, and has had recent episodes of psychosis. He’s 34 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Fire causes damage to Suffolk Church early New Year's morning

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in an older church in the downtown area of Suffolk early Sunday morning resulting in one person receiving relatively minor injuries. According to a fire department spokesperson, their emergency communications center was contacted at around 4:20 a.m. with a report of a fire at the New Jerusalem Church Ministries Apostolic, in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. The first unit arrived within five minutes.
SUFFOLK, VA

