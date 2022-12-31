ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
KSAT 12

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
KSAT 12

Man stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue, said SAPD. Police said two men. 34 and 37...
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
KSAT 12

33-year-old man reported missing found safe, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The San Antonio Police Department on Sunday announced that a 33-year-old man reported missing has been found. Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen on the city’s West Side and was reported missing by SAPD Saturday afternoon. Police did not provide any details on where...
