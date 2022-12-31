BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.

