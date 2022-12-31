ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: 3 shot during concert at Clinton Highway business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said. When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officer-involved shooting under investigation

Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Severe damage to Sevier County home

A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

One year later: Knoxville Planned Parenthood burned down after Jefferson City man set it on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the last day of 2021, smoke plumed from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville undergoing renovations. The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the building then-located at 710 N. Cherry Street. Planned Parenthood said they had spent more than $2 million renovating the building up until that point. All the work went up in flames, and the building was a total loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

