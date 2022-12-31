Read full article on original website
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KPD: 3 shot during concert at Clinton Highway business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were shot at a business on Clinton Highway early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway at around 2:20 a.m., KPD said. When law enforcement arrived, they located three gunshot victims who were...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On Monday, Knoxville Police Department officers said they went to a North Knoxville home for a welfare check, which later led to police negotiators being called out. It happened on Boright Drive at a home on the 3200 block. Authorities said they arrived at around 12:15...
wvlt.tv
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Sevierville home 'severely' damaged after New Year's Eve fire.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
WATE
Severe damage to Sevier County home
A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department. A fire that extended across the roof damaged the interior of a home in Sevierville during New Year's weekend, according to the Sevierville Fire Department.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Sevierville home 'severely' damaged after New Year's Eve fire.
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide.
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
One year later: Knoxville Planned Parenthood burned down after Jefferson City man set it on fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the last day of 2021, smoke plumed from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville undergoing renovations. The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the building then-located at 710 N. Cherry Street. Planned Parenthood said they had spent more than $2 million renovating the building up until that point. All the work went up in flames, and the building was a total loss.
WATE
First baby of the new year
A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
'One day caused so much pain' | Man sentenced to life in prison as a teen in TN speaks about new ruling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Almeer Nance was 16 years old, he was convicted of murder despite never having pulled the gun trigger in a high-profile killing at a RadioShack. On January 16, 1996, Nance participated in a robbery-turned-murder at the store, with another man. Robert Manning shot and killed...
2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
