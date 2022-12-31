NBA Fans React To LeBron James Leading The Lakers To Win With 47-Point Double-Double On His Birthday: "Greatest Ever. Debate's Over."

Fans had a lot to say about the recent game between the Lakers and the Hawks.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers recently faced off against the Atlanta Hawks , with the final score being 130-121. Superstar LeBron James notably had a fantastic performance, finishing with 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. The most important part was the fact that LeBron James managed to lead the team to a win.

After the game, a lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' performance against the Atlanta Hawks on his birthday, and it is clear that many people were in awe of what he was able to do.

The greatest ever. Debates over. LeGoat James showed up on his birthday SAY IT WITH ME!! LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!! GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME NO DEBATE. No way old LeBron is better than Giannis HE ISN’T A HUMAN BEING Bron really 38 doing this Lebron defying Father Time This is why he is the goat. Michael Jordan never did this on his Birthday LeBron is the GOAT, let em know LeBirthday Uncharted waters. Bron gonna last a few more years. I know haters are fuming right now. The one and only GOAT Being the BEST in the league in YEAR 20 isn’t talked about enough

There is no doubt that LeBron James had a fantastic game against the Atlanta Hawks, and hopefully, the Los Angeles Lakers can find a way to improve the roster around him in the future. Their priority should be to exhaust their options to compete and ensure LeBron James is on a contending team to end his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For A Star In The Future

A recent report revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are saving their picks to potentially trade their picks for a star in the future . This makes sense, as the Los Angeles Lakers only have one shot to make a deal that will make them contenders once again.

The Lakers and LeBron, as painful as the short term is, have to get the next move right. Or James' suffering might not necessarily be contained to the rest of his 20th season. Some rival teams believe that the Lakers want to try to keep their two most coveted trade assets in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star — like Washington's Bradley Beal — materializes suddenly.

Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers have resisted moving their first-round picks thus far. There have even been reports that suggested they could ride out their current roster until the end of the season , but that would obviously not be good for their chances of contending.

It remains to be seen what the Los Angeles Lakers do ahead of this year's trade deadline. Their actions could decide the future of their franchise, and we'll see how the front office decides to operate ahead of the trade deadline.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.