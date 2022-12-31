Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO