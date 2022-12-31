Charlotte Flair returns to WWE, wins SmackDown Women's title

Flair had not been seen in WWE since May.

Charlotte Flair not only returned to WWE on Friday’s SmackDown, but quickly defeated Ronda Rousey to regain the SmackDown Women’s title in an impromtu match.

After Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez on Friday’s show, Flair immediately came out. Rousey assumed that Flair wanted a shot at her title for the Royal Rumble. Flair instead said she wanted a match tonight. Despite Shanya Baszler telling Rousey not to take the match, Rousey did anyway. As Rousey was going for an armbar, Flair countered and pinned Rousey’s shoulders on the mat, giving her the win.

Following the match, Flair exited the ring and celebrated in the crowd with her newly won championship. Michael Cole noted that this was Flair’s 14th reign as champion.

Flair had been out of action since WrestleMania Backlash in May, losing to Rousey in an I Quit match. In storyline, Rousey had broken Flair’s arm with the armbar, forcing her to tap out. Flair took time off to marry AEW star Andrade el Idolo.