ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Charlotte Flair returns to WWE, wins SmackDown Women's title

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCEXP_0jzFnYq100

Flair had not been seen in WWE since May.

Charlotte Flair not only returned to WWE on Friday’s SmackDown, but quickly defeated Ronda Rousey to regain the SmackDown Women’s title in an impromtu match.

After Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez on Friday’s show, Flair immediately came out. Rousey assumed that Flair wanted a shot at her title for the Royal Rumble. Flair instead said she wanted a match tonight. Despite Shanya Baszler telling Rousey not to take the match, Rousey did anyway. As Rousey was going for an armbar, Flair countered and pinned Rousey’s shoulders on the mat, giving her the win.

Following the match, Flair exited the ring and celebrated in the crowd with her newly won championship. Michael Cole noted that this was Flair’s 14th reign as champion.

Flair had been out of action since WrestleMania Backlash in May, losing to Rousey in an I Quit match. In storyline, Rousey had broken Flair’s arm with the armbar, forcing her to tap out. Flair took time off to marry AEW star Andrade el Idolo.

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59

A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling

Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ewrestlingnews.com

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022

With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
PWMania

Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle

Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
PWMania

Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot

The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
HERSHEY, PA
PWMania

Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)

Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back." "Whether you love to hate me, hate to love...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
stillrealtous.com

Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and it was the last show of the year. John Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens, and there were also a few other big names backstage this week. PWInsider is reporting...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match

Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
wrestlinginc.com

Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match

Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
733
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy