ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Top stories of 2022

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive the news that made our top stories of the year. There is never a shortage of stories in our newsroom and we expected this year to be a little bit busier as we were still reporting on the impacts of COVID-19 on San Benito County, local government, education and transportation. On top of that, we had election coverage of the June primary and November general election. In addition, our team organized two free election forums for our community. But before we planned our forums we held our first-ever speaker series in which we brought together community members with foreign correspondents and career journalists Ralph Jennings and Cindy Sui, who spoke about their experiences reporting on China and Taiwan for major news organizations.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister Animal Care closes city’s night kennel

After a peer assessment that found night kennel services ineffective, the City of Hollister will close the local animal shelter’s night kennels as of Dec. 30, according to authorities. The Hollister Animal Shelter earlier this year was awarded a $14,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, allowing the local...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Flooding causes widespread damage in Watsonville, countywide

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County is considering making a disaster declaration in the wake of the massive rainstorm that brought flooding to several parts of the county, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin. The County is still waiting on responses from State and federal officials. “Yesterday outperformed all expectations,”...
WATSONVILLE, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Alert: Flooding occurring in North San Benito County

This flood warning information has been provided by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 at 7:36 pm. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent the following alert about “minor flood warning” on Dec. 31. It stated, “We have surface flooding in the 6000 block of San Felipe Rd in North San Benito County.”
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Keeping the tradition of Mochi making alive

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Some families celebrate the holidays by watching movies and decorating the Christmas tree, but for one San Benito County family, the holidays are a time to make mochi. A dessert made of sweet rice, water and sugar, mochi originated in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Hazel Hawkins, Anthem reach payment agreement

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross announced this week that they have agreed on a new contract that allows patients insured by the company to maintain “in-network access” to the local hospital’s services, services and providers, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins. The new...
HOLLISTER, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding

WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

73-year-old pilot injured in Watsonville plane crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A plane crash at Watsonville Airport has caused roads to close Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Buena Vista Drive at Calabasas Road and Buena Vista Drive at Freedom Boulevard are closed as of 3:30 p.m. A 73-year-old pilot was alone in the crash, according to Watsonville […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Involving Tesla in Monterey County

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal pedestrian crash involving a Tesla Model 3 in Monterey County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on southbound US-101 just south of Teague Avenue near King City, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Involving Tesla in Monterey County. CHP traffic...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy