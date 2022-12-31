Read full article on original website
Top stories of 2022
Top stories of 2022
Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive the news that made our top stories of the year. There is never a shortage of stories in our newsroom and we expected this year to be a little bit busier as we were still reporting on the impacts of COVID-19 on San Benito County, local government, education and transportation. On top of that, we had election coverage of the June primary and November general election. In addition, our team organized two free election forums for our community. But before we planned our forums we held our first-ever speaker series in which we brought together community members with foreign correspondents and career journalists Ralph Jennings and Cindy Sui, who spoke about their experiences reporting on China and Taiwan for major news organizations.
Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Hollister Animal Care closes city’s night kennel
After a peer assessment that found night kennel services ineffective, the City of Hollister will close the local animal shelter’s night kennels as of Dec. 30, according to authorities. The Hollister Animal Shelter earlier this year was awarded a $14,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, allowing the local...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
pajaronian.com
Flooding causes widespread damage in Watsonville, countywide
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County is considering making a disaster declaration in the wake of the massive rainstorm that brought flooding to several parts of the county, according to Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin. The County is still waiting on responses from State and federal officials. “Yesterday outperformed all expectations,”...
bigsurkate.blog
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
benitolink.com
Alert: Flooding occurring in North San Benito County
This flood warning information has been provided by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 at 7:36 pm. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent the following alert about “minor flood warning” on Dec. 31. It stated, “We have surface flooding in the 6000 block of San Felipe Rd in North San Benito County.”
benitolink.com
Keeping the tradition of Mochi making alive
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Some families celebrate the holidays by watching movies and decorating the Christmas tree, but for one San Benito County family, the holidays are a time to make mochi. A dessert made of sweet rice, water and sugar, mochi originated in...
Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
sanbenito.com
Hazel Hawkins, Anthem reach payment agreement
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross announced this week that they have agreed on a new contract that allows patients insured by the company to maintain “in-network access” to the local hospital’s services, services and providers, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins. The new...
bigsurkate.blog
Caltrans report on Highway 1 closure
District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – Due to rockslides at multiple locations, a full closure of Highway 1 is in effect from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County.
Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- People in Watsonville are cleaning up debris from their houses after rain forced evacuation advisories in the Corralitos Creek area. Darryll Burnett left his house for New Year's Eve plans but realized that the water was slowly overflowing from the creek. "The water just started to to rise and we didn't know," The post Watsonville neighborhood flooding recovery efforts appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter announced it would discontinue night kennel service for public use beginning Dec. 30. This comes after the shelter was awarded $14,000 from a Best Friends Animal Society grant. After accepting this money, the shelter had to commit to implementing new skills, programs, and protocols to increase positive outcomes. The post Hollister Animal Shelter discontinue night kennel service after finding in ineffective appeared first on KION546.
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
73-year-old pilot injured in Watsonville plane crash
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A plane crash at Watsonville Airport has caused roads to close Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Buena Vista Drive at Calabasas Road and Buena Vista Drive at Freedom Boulevard are closed as of 3:30 p.m. A 73-year-old pilot was alone in the crash, according to Watsonville […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Involving Tesla in Monterey County
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal pedestrian crash involving a Tesla Model 3 in Monterey County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on southbound US-101 just south of Teague Avenue near King City, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Involving Tesla in Monterey County. CHP traffic...
