Foley, AL

Obituary: John Ervin Marcinowski

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
John Ervin Marcinowski, age 86, of Foley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

A visitation for John will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. N.W., Cullman, Alabama. A funeral service will occur Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service. An interment will occur at Cullman City Cemetery, 812 Ninth Ave. S.W., Cullman, Alabama.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: SGT Michael Fritz Moore

SGT Michael Fritz Moore, age 66, of Holly Pond, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Mike loved Jesus, his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, and family. He was dedicated to the work he did for Holly Pond United Methodist Church and Celebrate Recovery. He had an infectious smile that would brighten a room and make everyone around him know that he genuinely loved them.  He retired from CSX Railroad and later began working as a Reserve Officer with the Cullman County Sheriff's Department. He was an important part of the Cullman Sheriff's Rodeo every year and will be...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vernon Charlie Butts

Funeral service for Vernon Charlie Butts, age 90, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Butts passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Charlie Columbus Butts and Sarah Ann Butts. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, June Butts; daughters, Karen Smith and Pam (Jimmy) Wilhite; son, Jim (Karen) Butts; grandchildren, Meredith (Dominic) Kendall, Ben Hinkle, Brock Butts, and Carson Butts; and great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ezra, Ellis, and Felicity Kendall.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris Elaine Perdue

Funeral service for Doris Elaine Perdue, 76, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Living Faith Baptist Church with interment in Good Hope Cemetery. Bro. Larry Brown, Bro. Gary Couch and Bro. Jason Handley will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perdue family. Mrs. Perdue passed away Jan. 1, 2023 at CRMC.  She was born July 21, 1946 to W.D. Bailey and Leonta Kathleen Owens Bailey. She was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church for 25 years. Doris served in different ministries as cooking and serving food for Royal Pines and Jimmie Hale Missions and a card ministry to the sick. She loved flowers, loved her dog, and loved everyone.  She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, John Perdue. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Bro. Thomas Perdue; son, Tony Perdue; daughter, Ada Perdue; brothers, Don Bailey, David (Cindy) Bailey; sister, Cathy (Randy) Fuller; and a host of family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rhonda Marie Kilgo Hogland

Rhonda Marie Kilgo Hogland, age 66 of Cullman, received her heavenly wings on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 2, 1956, to John H. Kilgo and Margaret Smith Kilgo. Rhonda was a nurse and took care of her patients. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, John H. Kilgo; sisters, Cindy Calvert and Pamela Jones; her nephew, Robbie Calvert. She leaves to cherish her wonderful, loving memory by her husband, Danny Hogland; sons, Jeremy and Josh Hogland; grandchildren, Evan Zane Hogland, Brookley Marie Hogland, Blocher Jayce Owyn Hogland and Braley Grayce Hogland; her mother, Margaret Kilgo; brother, John Keith Kilgo; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery with Reverend Josh Hogland officiating.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rheva Alice Patton

Funeral service for Rheva Alice Patton, 99, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman Memory Gardens, Pastor Robert Lancaster officiating.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patton family. Mrs. Patton passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at CRMC. She was born May 22, 1923 to Edward Oscar and Opha Hammock Storie. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church.  She enjoyed line dancing and bowling. She lived in assisted living the last 4 ½ years. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted Patton; son-in-law, Robert DeLoach; sister, Wilma Finch. Survivors include her son, Richard (Cindy) Patton; daughter, Cheryl Deloach; grandchildren, Brian (Christen) DeLoach, Andy Patton, Kevin (Rachel) DeLoach, Tyson (Amanda) Patton; nine great-grandchildren; family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Best in show

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival at Troy University in early December. The group, directed by Wayne Cook, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, March 1-5 to compete in the Southeast Theatre Conference, a first for the school. Cook said his group took its one-act performance of "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane" to Trumbauer and competed with 13 of the best high school theater departments from across Alabama. "This is the best it gets in high school theater," he said. "For two days, schools...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mark Eric Phillips

Mark Eric Phillips, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 54. Mark was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on July 11, 1968, to Monroe Dueal and Shirley Ann Martin Phillips. Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing and tinkering with electronics. He also loved food – particularly McDonald's and a cold drink. He worked many years at the Arab Cattle Barn, and Mark will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Dueal Phillips; and his grandparents, Leonard and Era Martin as well as Lonnie and Corena Phillips. Mr. Phillips is survived by his sister, Karen Pica (Greg), and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Bro. Keith Whitley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Reanee Knighten

Patricia Reanee Knighten, age 62 of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born on Jan. 14, 1960, in Haleyville, Alabama. Reanee was a lover of her family and her friends, and her grandbabies were her life. She was a grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and someone that anyone that met her loved and cherished. Reanee always followed the wishes of her mom and dad to love her family, lead, guide, protect, and respect each other. She also loved her animals (horses, cows, and dogs) so much that after high school she went into...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vivian "Nell" Bonnel Jones

Vivian "Nell" Bonnel Jones, age 90, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Nell was born in Cullman, Alabama. Nell is survived by her son, Larry (Tracey) Jones; her sister, Eleron West; her brother, Don (Linda) Stephens; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Alex) McCool, and Jacob (Meagan) Jones. Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Jones Jr.; and her parents, Oscar and Tura Ragland Stephens. Nell was loved by all who knew her. She did everything for others with a servant's heart that God had blessed her with. She loved to spend her days gardening, especially growing her flowers. Honor her memory with flowers for her service. A celebration of life visitation for Nell will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Avenue N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel. An interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Judy Blankenship

Judy Blankenship, age 64, of Vinemont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Illinois to Philip and Irene Mechaw. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Mike Blankenship; sister, Sara (Sammy) Blankenship; half-sisters, Michelle Kelley and Angie Brady; niece, Christina Mechaw; nephew, Zach Kelley; and a host of family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
AL.com

Here's your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it's time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that's kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenn W. Hanes

Glenn W. Hanes, age 71, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born Aug. 12, 1951, in South Carolina to John "Boots" Hanes and Hildred Hanes. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sister, Brenda (Tom) King; nieces, Michelle (Dale) Seals, Toni (Carin) King, and Andrea King; great-nieces, Ashley Holmes, Brittnee Greenhaw, Devon Harris, Emilee Seals, and Natalie King; great-nephews, Jaysen Dixion and Christian Seals; and a host of great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arthur Buell Paschal

Funeral service for Arthur Buell Paschal, 92, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Cullman First Baptist Church with interment in Jones Chapel Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Steve Rodgers will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Paschal family. Mr. Paschal passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at Cullman Regional.  He was born Feb. 17, 1930, to Joseph Marvin and Daisy Etta Harbison Paschal.  He was a member of Northbrook Baptist Church.  He was born and raised in Jones Chapel, AL. He graduated from West Point...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris Ann Moore

Funeral service for Doris Ann Moore, 78, of Fyffe, Alabama will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Daniel Oliver will be officiating and interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Moore passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing and
FYFFE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Helen Juanita Schuman

Helen Juanita Schuman passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Rehab Center at the age of 95. She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Cullman Alabama to John B. and Myrtle Lillie Davis Stricklin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Charles Schuman; sisters: Roxie V. Stricklin and Vera Stricklin Mize; and brother, Doyle Stricklin. Mrs. Schuman is survived by sons, Charles (Diann) Schuman and Jerry (Denise) Schuman; daughter, Kathy Schuman; sister-in-law, Polly Stricklin; nieces, Teri (Stuart) Rowan, Judy Sweat and Sharon Mize; nephew, Jeff (Jan) Mize; grandchildren, Justin (Laci) Schuman, Carmen (Wes) Hastings, Amy (Brock) Ballard, Tyler Schuman, and Kyle (Briana) Schuman; great grandchildren: Bailey Schuman, Logan Schuman, Pepper Hastings, Audrey Ballard, Claire Ballard, Emma Ballard, Bella Schuman, and Jackson Schuman; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Stuart Rowan officiating. Interment will follow in Cullman Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Resolving to do, be better in the new year

CULLMAN, Ala. – Each year approximately 45% of Americans to make New Year’s resolutions, a tradition that dates back over 4,000 years to ancient Babylon where Babylonians would affirm their loyalty to the king and make oaths to their gods to pay off their debts. This tradition is considered to be the forefather of modern day resolutions, which have a success rate of about 8%. Thousands of years later, in 1740, John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist faith, implemented the Covenant Renewal Service, or watch night service, typically held on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Held as an...
CULLMAN, AL
