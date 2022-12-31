Obituary: John Ervin Marcinowski

Mark Eric Phillips, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 54. Mark was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on July 11, 1968, to Monroe Dueal and Shirley Ann Martin Phillips. Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing and tinkering with electronics. He also loved food – particularly McDonald’s and a cold drink. He worked many years at the Arab Cattle Barn, and Mark will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Dueal Phillips; and his grandparents, Leonard and Era Martin as well as Lonnie and Corena Phillips. Mr. Phillips is survived by his sister, Karen Pica (Greg), and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Bro. Keith Whitley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.

BAILEYTON, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO