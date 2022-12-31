Obituary: Julia Elizabeth Pratt

Julia Elizabeth Pratt, 79 of Arley, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 28, 1943.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service will be held at 3 p.m. Wesley Watts will officiate. Burial will follow at Myers Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Brilliant.

Julia is survived by her husband, LC Pratt; son, Terry Lee Pratt; grandsons, Cody Pratt and his wife Samantha, and Daniel Pratt; great grandchildren, Aiden Pratt, Kenzlee Pratt, Waylon Pratt, Kaiden Pratt; sister, Gene Conner; and brother, Mack Woodard.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Woodard; mother, Vera Woodard; sisters, Eloise Ramey, Betty Alan, Joyce Key; and brothers, Jim Woodard, L.T. Woodard, and O’Neil Woodard.