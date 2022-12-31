ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations return for first time in three years

By Lauren Gilmour
 3 days ago

Thousands of people will attend Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they return for the first time in three years.

The event was cancelled as a result of Covid-19 restrictions for the last two years.

All events hosted in the capital to mark the traditional Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland were sold out, organisers confirmed.

Celebrations kicked off on Friday evening with the night afore party, headlined by pop superstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images.

The Pet Shop Boys will headline the concert in the gardens in Princes Street Gardens while those attending the annual street party will be treated to DJ sets.

Fireworks will lift off every hour between 9pm and 11pm, counting down to the traditional midnight display.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the place to be to send off the 75th anniversary of Edinburgh as the festival city and kick off 2023 with a stellar musical line-up featuring a unique talent pool of Scottish acts and world-renowned artists.

“We are immensely proud that so many people choose to share their New Year with us and enjoy everything our city has to offer.

“The celebrations include a festival of ceilidhs, family-friendly events in sprogmanay and a candlelit concert at St Giles’ Cathedral.

“Whether you join the magic of the night afore disco party, spend your midnight moment at the world-famous street party, have a ticket for the concert in the gardens with the Pet Shop Boys or start the year enjoying some of the scores of Scottish musical talent in final fling or first footin’ – I hope you enjoy being part of it.”

Al Thompson, director of organisers Unique Assembly, said the worst of expected bad weather should have passed but he urged party-goers to wrap up warm for the festivities.

He said “It’s outdoors in Scotland in winter but I’m really pleased that we’re coming to the tail end of some unsettled weather this week, so from Saturday right through to New Year’s Day we have got a clear run.

“It’s going to be cold but it’s going to be dry, and that’s the main thing.

“We’re just telling people to make sure that they wrap up warm and dress for the weather before they come out because the majority of the events are outdoors.”

As the clock strikes midnight and 2023 begins, the Met Office is predicting temperatures of 1C, with it dropping to 0C come 3am.

Lothian Buses have launched a special Hogmanay fare to get people home safely and Edinburgh Trams will be running services until 5am.

