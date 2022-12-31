DETR responds to unemployment filing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) responded to issues regarding the filing system for unemployment on Friday.

The workforce development agency said some people said they have been dealing with issues as they attempted to file for unemployment.

DETR responded on Twitter just after 2 p.m. and said it is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it.

The agency recommended that filers try again after 9 p.m. on Friday.

