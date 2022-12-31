ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Glenn W. Hanes

Glenn W. Hanes, age 71, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born Aug. 12, 1951, in South Carolina to John “Boots” Hanes and Hildred Hanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sister, Brenda (Tom) King; nieces, Michelle (Dale) Seals, Toni (Carin) King, and Andrea King; great-nieces, Ashley Holmes, Brittnee Greenhaw, Devon Harris, Emilee Seals, and Natalie King; great-nephews, Jaysen Dixion and Christian Seals; and a host of great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vernon Charlie Butts

Funeral service for Vernon Charlie Butts, age 90, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Butts passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Charlie Columbus Butts and Sarah Ann Butts. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, June Butts; daughters, Karen Smith and Pam (Jimmy) Wilhite; son, Jim (Karen) Butts; grandchildren, Meredith (Dominic) Kendall, Ben Hinkle, Brock Butts, and Carson Butts; and great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ezra, Ellis, and Felicity Kendall.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rheva Alice Patton

Funeral service for Rheva Alice Patton, 99, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman Memory Gardens, Pastor Robert Lancaster officiating.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patton family. Mrs. Patton passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at CRMC. She was born May 22, 1923 to Edward Oscar and Opha Hammock Storie. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church.  She enjoyed line dancing and bowling. She lived in assisted living the last 4 ½ years. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted Patton; son-in-law, Robert DeLoach; sister, Wilma Finch. Survivors include her son, Richard (Cindy) Patton; daughter, Cheryl Deloach; grandchildren, Brian (Christen) DeLoach, Andy Patton, Kevin (Rachel) DeLoach, Tyson (Amanda) Patton; nine great-grandchildren; family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris Elaine Perdue

Funeral service for Doris Elaine Perdue, 76, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Living Faith Baptist Church with interment in Good Hope Cemetery. Bro. Larry Brown, Bro. Gary Couch and Bro. Jason Handley will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perdue family. Mrs. Perdue passed away Jan. 1, 2023 at CRMC.  She was born July 21, 1946 to W.D. Bailey and Leonta Kathleen Owens Bailey. She was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church for 25 years. Doris served in different ministries as cooking and serving food for Royal Pines and Jimmie Hale Missions and a card ministry to the sick. She loved flowers, loved her dog, and loved everyone.  She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, John Perdue. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Bro. Thomas Perdue; son, Tony Perdue; daughter, Ada Perdue; brothers, Don Bailey, David (Cindy) Bailey; sister, Cathy (Randy) Fuller; and a host of family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: SGT Michael Fritz Moore

SGT Michael Fritz Moore, age 66, of Holly Pond, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Mike loved Jesus, his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, and family. He was dedicated to the work he did for Holly Pond United Methodist Church and Celebrate Recovery. He had an infectious smile that would brighten a room and make everyone around him know that he genuinely loved them.  He retired from CSX Railroad and later began working as a Reserve Officer with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department. He was an important part of the Cullman Sheriff’s Rodeo every year and will be...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby G. Cotner

Funeral Service for Bobby G. Cotner, age 81, of Cullman, will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Cotner passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 10, 1941, in Shiloh, Tennessee, to Andy and Effie Cotner. He was retired from the CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aaron Cotner, J.B. Cotner, and Edwin Lee Cotner; and grandson, Adam Duke. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Cotner; children, Cindy (Bryan) Hollis, Teresa (Donnie) Vines, and Mark (Kim) Cotner; grandchildren, Jason Duke, Ben Hollis, Christopher Vines, Nick Vines, Wesley Cotner, Josh Cotner, and Nick Stabile; great-grandchild, Kora Vines; and sister, Peggy (Travis) Tucker. The family request that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rhonda Marie Kilgo Hogland

Rhonda Marie Kilgo Hogland, age 66 of Cullman, received her heavenly wings on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 2, 1956, to John H. Kilgo and Margaret Smith Kilgo. Rhonda was a nurse and took care of her patients. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, John H. Kilgo; sisters, Cindy Calvert and Pamela Jones; her nephew, Robbie Calvert. She leaves to cherish her wonderful, loving memory by her husband, Danny Hogland; sons, Jeremy and Josh Hogland; grandchildren, Evan Zane Hogland, Brookley Marie Hogland, Blocher Jayce Owyn Hogland and Braley Grayce Hogland; her mother, Margaret Kilgo; brother, John Keith Kilgo; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery with Reverend Josh Hogland officiating.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Julia Elizabeth Pratt

Julia Elizabeth Pratt, 79 of Arley, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 28, 1943. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service will be held at 3 p.m. Wesley Watts will officiate. Burial will follow at Myers Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Brilliant. Julia is survived by her husband, LC Pratt; son, Terry Lee Pratt; grandsons, Cody Pratt and his wife Samantha, and Daniel Pratt; great grandchildren, Aiden Pratt, Kenzlee Pratt, Waylon Pratt, Kaiden Pratt; sister, Gene Conner; and brother, Mack Woodard. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Woodard; mother, Vera Woodard; sisters, Eloise Ramey, Betty Alan, Joyce Key; and brothers, Jim Woodard, L.T. Woodard, and O’Neil Woodard.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Judy Blankenship

Judy Blankenship, age 64, of Vinemont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Illinois to Philip and Irene Mechaw. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Mike Blankenship; sister, Sara (Sammy) Blankenship; half-sisters, Michelle Kelley and Angie Brady; niece, Christina Mechaw; nephew, Zach Kelley; and a host of family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Judith Lynn Jones

Funeral service for Judith Lynn Jones, 82, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Baldwin Heights Cemetery.  Rev. Terry Blankenship and Jay Hale will officiate.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. Mrs. Jones passed away Dec. 28, 2022.  She was born Dec. 4, 1940, to Robert Eugene and Viva N. Vaughn Patterson.  She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.  When you visited her, she wanted to take...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerry Dianne Giadrosich

Funeral service for Jerry Dianne Giadrosich, 74, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Giadrosich family. Mrs. Giadrosich passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence.  She was born April 25, 1948, to Jasper P. and Bertha Mae Dyer Scott.  She was a member of New Hope #2 Baptist Church, and she loved working with children in the church.  She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Melvin Giadrosich; son, Kenneth Scott Giadrosich; daughter, Ashley (James) Bavar; grandchildren, Kevin Giadrosich, Serra Giadrosich, Misha S. Burgess, Racheal Burgess, Kaylee Bavar, Olivia Bavar, Christopher Giadrosich; great-grandson, Lincoln Giadrosich; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Cynthia Thornton

Visitation for Cynthia Thornton, age 55, of Hanceville, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thornton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was born Nov. 16, 1967, to Bobby Joe Ryan and Shirley Jane Ryan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Jane Ryan. Survivors include her husband, Dean Thornton; daughter, Bobbie Panem; grandson, Evan Ryan; father, Bobby Joe Ryan; brothers, Chris (Elena) Ryan, Ronnie Ryan, and Jimmy Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris Ann Moore

Funeral service for Doris Ann Moore, 78, of Fyffe, Alabama will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Daniel Oliver will be officiating and interment in Ebenezer Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Moore passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was born Nov. 17, 1944, to Julius Waymon and Adrew Allie Guthrie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 56 years, William Howard “Bill” Moore, Jr. Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Yasmeen) Moore, Keith (Lorri) Moore, Steve (Kara) Moore; daughter, Linda (Buddy) Pettry; brothers, Aaron (Barbara) Guthrie, Horace (Geraldine) Guthrie; sisters, Wanda (RW) Huddleston, Angela Murphree; grandchildren, Shan (Amanda) Moore, Zackery (Ashleigh) Moore, Levi (Miriam) Moore, Hannah Moore, Asher Moore, Ruby Moore, Sydney (Cameron) Pittman, Blake Moore, Tyson Moore, Tennessee Moore, Nora (Brandon)Terrell, Wyatt Pettry, Will Pettry; two great-grandchildren, Austen Klein, Zara Moore, and a host of family and friends. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
FYFFE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mark Eric Phillips

Mark Eric Phillips, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 54. Mark was born in Marshall County, Alabama, on July 11, 1968, to Monroe Dueal and Shirley Ann Martin Phillips. Mr. Phillips enjoyed fishing and tinkering with electronics. He also loved food – particularly McDonald’s and a cold drink. He worked many years at the Arab Cattle Barn, and Mark will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Dueal Phillips; and his grandparents, Leonard and Era Martin as well as Lonnie and Corena Phillips. Mr. Phillips is survived by his sister, Karen Pica (Greg), and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Bro. Keith Whitley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Helen Juanita Schuman

Helen Juanita Schuman passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Rehab Center at the age of 95. She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Cullman Alabama to John B. and Myrtle Lillie Davis Stricklin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Charles Schuman; sisters: Roxie V. Stricklin and Vera Stricklin Mize; and brother, Doyle Stricklin. Mrs. Schuman is survived by sons, Charles (Diann) Schuman and Jerry (Denise) Schuman; daughter, Kathy Schuman; sister-in-law, Polly Stricklin; nieces, Teri (Stuart) Rowan, Judy Sweat and Sharon Mize; nephew, Jeff (Jan) Mize; grandchildren, Justin (Laci) Schuman, Carmen (Wes) Hastings, Amy (Brock) Ballard, Tyler Schuman, and Kyle (Briana) Schuman; great grandchildren: Bailey Schuman, Logan Schuman, Pepper Hastings, Audrey Ballard, Claire Ballard, Emma Ballard, Bella Schuman, and Jackson Schuman; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church in Cullman, Alabama with Pastor Stuart Rowan officiating. Interment will follow in Cullman Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Reanee Knighten

Patricia Reanee Knighten, age 62 of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born on Jan. 14, 1960, in Haleyville, Alabama. Reanee was a lover of her family and her friends, and her grandbabies were her life. She was a grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, and someone that anyone that met her loved and cherished. Reanee always followed the wishes of her mom and dad to love her family, lead, guide, protect, and respect each other. She also loved her animals (horses, cows, and dogs) so much that after high school she went into...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vivian “Nell” Bonnel Jones

Vivian “Nell” Bonnel Jones, age 90, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Nell was born in Cullman, Alabama. Nell is survived by her son, Larry (Tracey) Jones; her sister, Eleron West; her brother, Don (Linda) Stephens; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Alex) McCool, and Jacob (Meagan) Jones. Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Jones Jr.; and her parents, Oscar and Tura Ragland Stephens. Nell was loved by all who knew her. She did everything for others with a servant’s heart that God had blessed her with. She loved to spend her days gardening, especially growing her flowers. Honor her memory with flowers for her service. A celebration of life visitation for Nell will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Avenue N.W., Cullman, Alabama 35055. A celebration of life funeral service will occur Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel. An interment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry

Jacqueline “Jackie” Gentry, age 79, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Jackie was born in Cullman, Alabama to Jackson Thomas and Dorothy Louise Moody Harbin. Jackie is survived by her brother, Douglas (Randi) Harbin; her brother-in-law, John Townsend; her sister-in-law, Christine Gentry; her nieces, Gail (Danny) Miller, Kelly (Cody) Wheeler, Kerry Townsend, Joni Townsend, Jackie (Clint) Shumate, Elise Harbin; and her nephews, Ronald Gentry, Roger (Shelia) Gentry, Randall (Paulette) Gentry, Sean (Mary Beth) Harbin, Seth (Holly) Harbin; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Edward Ray

James Edward Ray, age 86 of Addison, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence. James was born Nov. 20, 1936. No services will be held at this time. James is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ray; children, Scott (Tracy) Mazurek, Ann (Gary) Miller, Don (Janey) Ray, Ben Winch, Bill (Phyllis) Ray, and Sue (Neil) Webster; grandchildren, Sunny Mazurek, Gary Miller, Jenifer Miller, Sarah Ray, Paisley Winch, Morgan Barfield, Hunter Ray, Hayden Ray, Ashley Smith, and Tyler Webster; sister, Willa Reillo, and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Ray; children, Seven Ray, and Jimmy Ray; grandson, Michael Ray; siblings, Virginia Long, June Jones, Mary Jo Hellier, Carol Leonburger, Billy Ray, and Carl Ray.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hoyt Maurice Drake

Funeral Service for Hoyt Maurice Drake, age 94, of Huntsville, will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Drake passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born April 21, 1928, to Joseph W. and Belle Drake. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Etheleen Drake; grandson, Brian Hale; five brothers; and four sisters. Survivors include his daughters, Dianna Hale and Sharon D. Drake; grandchildren, Kimberly Hale, Bradley Hale, Tyler Lindsey, and Stephen Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Madison Lindsey, Jaxon Wilson, Bryson Lindsey, Marlee Hale, Jackson Hale, Sara Hale, Andrew Hale, Caroline Hale, and Garrett Hale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Simcoe Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Simcoe Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Lynn Elkins

James Lynn Elkins, of Baileyton, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 61. Mr. Elkins, known by most as Lynyrd, was born in Guntersville, Alabama, on April 19, 1961, to James Samuel Elkins and Louise Evans. Mr. Elkins was a member of Grant Church of Christ. He was an avid Alabama football fan and was also a NASCAR enthusiast. Lynyrd was the salutatorian of his graduating class, and he had a passion for knowledge and enjoyed reading. Mr. Elkins was a good man, and he will be missed greatly by all those who knew him. Lynyrd is preceded in death by his father, James Samuel Elkins; mother, Louise Evans Ledbetter; stepfather, Emmett Leslie Ledbetter; and a brother, Donald “Bug” Ledbetter. He is survived by his brother, John Ledbetter (Malisa Beasley) and sister, Lesley Jackson. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to care for the Elkins family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
