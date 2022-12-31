Obituary: Glenn W. Hanes

Glenn W. Hanes, age 71, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born Aug. 12, 1951, in South Carolina to John “Boots” Hanes and Hildred Hanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sister, Brenda (Tom) King; nieces, Michelle (Dale) Seals, Toni (Carin) King, and Andrea King; great-nieces, Ashley Holmes, Brittnee Greenhaw, Devon Harris, Emilee Seals, and Natalie King; great-nephews, Jaysen Dixion and Christian Seals; and a host of great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.