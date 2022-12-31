Obituary: Judy Blankenship

Judy Blankenship, age 64, of Vinemont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Illinois to Philip and Irene Mechaw.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Blankenship; sister, Sara (Sammy) Blankenship; half-sisters, Michelle Kelley and Angie Brady; niece, Christina Mechaw; nephew, Zach Kelley; and a host of family and friends.