Obituary: Judy Blankenship

Funeral service for Doris Ann Moore, 78, of Fyffe, Alabama will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Daniel Oliver will be officiating and interment in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Moore passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 17, 1944, to Julius Waymon and Adrew Allie Guthrie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 56 years, William Howard “Bill” Moore, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Yasmeen) Moore, Keith (Lorri) Moore, Steve (Kara) Moore; daughter, Linda (Buddy) Pettry; brothers, Aaron (Barbara) Guthrie, Horace (Geraldine) Guthrie; sisters, Wanda (RW) Huddleston, Angela Murphree; grandchildren, Shan (Amanda) Moore, Zackery (Ashleigh) Moore, Levi (Miriam) Moore, Hannah Moore, Asher Moore, Ruby Moore, Sydney (Cameron) Pittman, Blake Moore, Tyson Moore, Tennessee Moore, Nora (Brandon)Terrell, Wyatt Pettry, Will Pettry; two great-grandchildren, Austen Klein, Zara Moore, and a host of family and friends.
The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
