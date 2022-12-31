ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How the capital of Louisiana counts down to the new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The capital city hosted its 10th Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes children’s arts and crafts, live music, the drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in town square at midnight. Rannah Gray has volunteered for the Red...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Health, money and travel top Baton Rouge New Year’s resolutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Along with ushering in the new year comes the list of resolutions – goals we set to build toward or achieve over the next 365 days. A lot of people in the capital area say they’re looking forward to a new start in 2023, and there are three common goals: fitness, wealth and traveling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brweeklypress.com

BR Proud video on Point in Time Count

Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

What's for lunch Monday through Friday at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantPhoto byM Henderson. Established in 1950, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant aims to serve Baton Rouge great food in an authentic and unique environment. Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers delicious lunch specials Monday through Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR

A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council approves new district map

The Ascension Parish Council, during a special meeting held in Gonzales Dec. 29, approved the new council district boundaries after accounting for the rise in population reflected in the 2020 Census. District 6 Councilman Chase Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area, provided an update to citizens through a social...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy