Emmy-nominated actor Tyler Sanders died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The 18-year-old starred in major TV series including FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star and AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. He passed away in bed at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead on June 16. According to a copy of the report obtained by TMZ, the teen actor had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, hallucinogens, and Xanax, and had told a friend the night before that he planned to use the substance, but never responded to phone calls or text messages after that point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Sanders (@tylermsanders) Read it at TMZ

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO