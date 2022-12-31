ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93, ABC news reports

By Todd Leopold, Emma Tucker, Jamiel Lynch, CNN
 3 days ago
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
BBC

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
NBC News

Barbara Walters dead at 93

Pioneering television journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93-years-old. NBC News' Lester Holt takes a look back at Walters' groundbreaking career and historic interviews. Dec. 31, 2022.
soapoperanetwork.com

ABC to Air ‘Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20’ In Honor of Legendary Journalist

Barbara Walters, the legendary news journalist who was the first woman to co-host “The Today Show” and a network evening news program, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. To honor her life, ABC will air a primetime broadcast on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, titled “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20.”
denver7.com

Longtime ABC newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a longtime journalist and the first female evening news anchor, has died at the age of 93 according to ABC News. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View." She appeared on "The View" until 2014, according to the Associated Press.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

