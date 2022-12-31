ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WRAL News

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67

Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist and bass player for the band, posted Sunday on his Instagram account that his younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White had died. He didn't say how or where his brother died.
WRAL News

NC man is the first Powerball millionaire of 2023

Gary Krigbaum of Spindale rang in 2023 with $1 million, becoming the first Powerball millionaire of the year. Krigbaum's big win was just after midnight as the ball dropped in Times Square. Although he was not in New York City to celebrate, his daughter was. Krigbaum won the trip to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
