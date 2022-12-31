Read full article on original website
Vicky Graham
3d ago
No forced pregnancy, no forced birth! women will have babies when they are ready! they finished college, have a good career and a nice husband
Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a busy legislative session in 2022, signing many new sweeping laws that would take effect in the new year.
KELOLAND TV
Laws going into effect in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
Missouri could become first state to execute a transgender woman
Missouri could become the first state to execute a transgender woman in the United States if Gov. Mark Parson does not grant a request for clemency.
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger reportedly sped home across the country before Christmas break, pulled over twice with his dad in the car, lawyer says.
MSNBC
Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race
Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
fox10phoenix.com
Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling
Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona state laws go into effect Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance
Several new Arizona state laws go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance. Arizonans with criminal convictions can apply to have their records shielded from public view, including some violent and dangerous offenses, crimes against children and sex trafficking.
Idaho college student slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger to waive extradition hearing: Attorney
The man Idaho police believe murdered four college students will waive extradition in Pennsylvania ensuring a quick return to Idaho to face charges.
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
Controversial SAFE-T Act takes effect in Illinois minus key provision stayed by judge
The controversial SAFE-T Act took effect in Illinois on Sunday despite a key provision, eliminating cashless bail, being put on hold by a court on Saturday night.
Dr. Baden explains how police may have used DNA to hunt down alleged Idaho college killer
Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden said it is a 'possibility' officials were able to use DNA data to track down the suspect in the Idaho college murder case
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
AZFamily
New Arizona laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are...
East Valley Tribune
AZ firefighters pioneer ‘forever chemical’ treatment
Donating blood can save lives, but in the future, doctors may also prescribe rolling up a sleeve and exposing a vein for the health of certain donors. Research from Australia published in 2021 suggests blood donations reduce the donor’s concentration of a class of toxic substances called “per- and polyfluoroakyl substances,” or PFAS, popularly called “forever chemicals.”
Fox News
