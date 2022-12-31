ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident

CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking

EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. Today is a much calmer...
Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
Driver from Yuma dead from off-road accident on Christmas

YUMA - The sheriff's department in Yuma has been investigating the incident that left one person dead in an off-roading trip on Christmas. The crash happened in the area of Avenue D and County. Police say the driver of the Can-Am Maverick X3 was going in the desert terrain when...
Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7

Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

El Centro, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southwest High School - El Centro soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on January 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
