Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday. The post Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year
Both Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) will be scattered around Yuma Saturday night. The post Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year appeared first on KYMA.
Joe Biden pardons Yuma man, 5 others convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Guns Seized Following Calexico Firearm Incident
CALEXICO – A 36-year-old Calexico man who reportedly discharged a firearm and temporarily barricaded himself in his residence in the 1000 block of East Second Street was arrested by Calexico police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Ramon Landeros was reportedly armed with an AK-47 rifle and wearing...
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
A fire broke out at Betty's Kitchen National Recreation Trail in Yuma earlier Saturday. The post Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking
EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. Today is a much calmer...
Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
Driver from Yuma dead from off-road accident on Christmas
YUMA - The sheriff's department in Yuma has been investigating the incident that left one person dead in an off-roading trip on Christmas. The crash happened in the area of Avenue D and County. Police say the driver of the Can-Am Maverick X3 was going in the desert terrain when...
Yuma Medjool Date Festival Set for January 7
Celebrating a tasty fruit grown and revered locally, the Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma’s Main Street from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. A full lineup of live concert bands will perform, headlined by Fleetwood Max, considered San Diego’s finest tribute band to Fleetwood Mac. Their performance is scheduled for 7:30 that night, preceded by local favorites Checker’d Past, the Gwynn Sisters, and the Chavez Family Band.
Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
Christmas eve attempted murder
In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them. The post 13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident appeared first on KYMA.
Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road
Two passengers in a car loses control and end up sinking in a canal east of Dogwood Road on Tuesday. The post Two people die as car goes into canal near Dogwood Road appeared first on KYMA.
Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day
An elderly woman went missing during the first day of the New Year. The post Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
