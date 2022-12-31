Read full article on original website
fox61.com
Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike
CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CDC names Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven high COVID-19 level areas
This designation, which the CDC calls the Orange category, is based on the positivity rate of 15%.
Hundreds of people come out for calling hours for North Haven firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut community is continuing to honor and remember North Haven firefighter, Matthias Wirtz, who died last week while responding to a fire. On Monday, hundreds of people came out for calling hours at The North Haven Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. "Honest, if there's...
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023
Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
Children medicine shortage impacting families across Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — First, it was baby formula. Now, parents are scrambling to find children's Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil as medicine shortages are the new parenting challenge across the nation and right here at home. “We had a hard time finding anything,” said Marrit Canino. Parents like Canino...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened
Fissel believes the task force is being blocked by DHMAS, the state agency overseeing mental health and addiction funding and policy. The post Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Year's baby born at 'strike of midnight' at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) was brought into the world "right at the stroke of midnight" on New Year's Day. Elias was born to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. The baby boy is the couple's first child.
Study: Nasal swabs could provide early warning for threatening new viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Results from a new study by researchers at Yale University show that testing for the presence of a single immune system molecule can detect threatening and stealthy viruses, not identified in standard tests. “Finding a dangerous new virus is like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Dr. Ellen […]
Swing bridge construction to cause major detours overnight
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — One of Connecticut's most iconic settings will be the source of some traffic headaches over the next few weeks and beyond as construction crews will be working on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. Beginning Wednesday, January 4, through Friday, January 20, the bridge will be...
45 Years After Disappearance Of CT Teen, Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago.Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announce…
New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department held a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning. The distribution took at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
DoingItLocal
City of Bridgeport Receives Funds
Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
