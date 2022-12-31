ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

3d ago

fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Yale New Haven welcomes first baby of 2023

Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year. Updated:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Swing bridge construction to cause major detours overnight

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — One of Connecticut's most iconic settings will be the source of some traffic headaches over the next few weeks and beyond as construction crews will be working on the East Haddam Swing Bridge. Beginning Wednesday, January 4, through Friday, January 20, the bridge will be...
EAST HADDAM, CT
FOX 61

New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department held a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning. The distribution took at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

City of Bridgeport Receives Funds

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
