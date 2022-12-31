Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
San Diego, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Diego. The Southwest High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on January 02, 2023, 10:00:00.
mwcconnection.com
The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: San Diego State
Welcome to the eighth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at San Diego State.
KSLTV
‘Team mom’ status brings comfort to aunt of late Utah player, Ty Jordan
PASADENA, Calif. — Some 50,000 University of Utah fans are expected to cheer on the Utes at the Rose Bowl. Two of them are forever linked to the Utes through the deaths of their players — Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, both of whom wore No. 22. Ty...
lvsportsbiz.com
Lost Opportunity: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Had Chance To Enjoy Spotlight, But Lose First Two Conference Games
Facing a competitive sports market in Las Vegas, the UNLV men’s basketball team won 11 of its first 12 games this season and there was chatter that the Runnin’ Rebels could make the NCAA basketball tournament in 2023 while rekindling memories of past UNLV Big Dance teams. But...
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
Late Surge UCLA Men's Basketball to Blowout Win Over Washington
Adem Bona scored 18 points as the Bruins ran away from the Huskies, leading by double digits for the entire second half.
Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
Defense Helps UCLA Men’s Basketball Avoid Upset vs. Washington State
Freshman Adem Bona got a go-ahead bucket on a goaltend with 19 seconds left to seal the win for Mick Cronin’s Bruins.
247Sports
Everything Coach Whittingham said at Rose Bowl Media Day
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has lead his program to another Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl birth. Leading Utah through some unforeseen adversity early on this season, while helping the team reach optimal level of play down the final stretch of the season before it all culminated in a 47-24 Pac-12 title game victory. Coach Whittingham met with the media on Saturday and here is everything he had to share on his team, the game, the matchup, and much more...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Wraps Up Media Day, Team Photo
PASADENA, CA- Utah football is moving right along through all of the Rose Bowl activities and events. The latest took place Saturday morning at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the team completed their media day and team photo in very soggy conditions. The Utes were on hand for about 30...
mountainexpressmagazine.com
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
Black Rock Mountain Resort receives $48M in funding to build NHL-sized hockey arena, event center
HEBER CITY, Utah — After closing on $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing, Black Rock Mountain Resort is slated to build a new hockey arena and […]
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region
San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said. “Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.
Photos: Jeremy Renner through the years
Jeremy Renner through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Jeremy Renner of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
