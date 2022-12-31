Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU football: Good news for Ags after transfer portal losses
The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal. However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies open conference play with a win
There was no early champagne for the Aggies Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, but they certainly earned some on New Year’s Eve day. Utah State battled one of the better defensive teams in the Mountain West Conference and came out on top thanks to a pair of runs in each half. The Aggies opened league play by handing Fresno State its worst loss of the season, 67-54, in front of 6,933 fans.
Prep boys hoops: Riverhawks earn 2nd blowout win of week
Another strong defensive performance in the first half was more than enough for the Riverhawks to enter the new year with a lopsided victory. Ridgeline limited Juan Diego to 14 points during the opening 16 minutes of action and coasted to a 67-47 win over the host Soaring Eagle in a non-region boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon in Draper.
Michelle Marie Greene
Michelle Marie Greene 4/23/1969 - 12/31/2022 Michelle Marie Greene was born on April 23rd, 1969, to Thomas M. McDonald and Ann Taylor in Boulder, Colorado. She died on December 31st, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, following a medical emergency. Most of Michelle's childhood was spent in Worland...
Dale Bryan Cox
Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held Friday January 6 at 11:00 am. The address is 79 east 200 south, Smithfield Utah. The viewing will be held January 5 from 6-8 pm. Nelson funeral home in Smithfield.
