Holton Township, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks lose to Henry Ford Community College

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team came up short against nationally- ranked Henry Ford Community College last Friday, 93-79. The shorthanded Jayhawks were able to put together a solid first half and trailed 45-42 after 20 minutes. Vern Nash III led MCC with 24 points. Jadakiss Lewis tossed...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks stumble on NYE in rough third period against Team USA

A rough third period caused the Muskegon Lumberjacks to stumble into the 2023 New Year on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered third-period goals to Team USA in a 7-3 New Year’s Eve meltdown at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon traded blows with Team USA through the first and...
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
LAINGSBURG, MI
WOOD

Chance of a Thunderstorm in MI and a Severe Storm in the South

There is decent chance of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Southern U.S. this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map above) out for most of Arkansas, NE Texas, NW Louisiana, SE Oklahoma and small parts of SE. Missouri, and SW Tennessee.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
gandernewsroom.com

8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods

MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan's First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

