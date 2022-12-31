Read full article on original website
Why Virginians can expect to save some money on groceries this year
Virginians are starting the new year with a little relief at the grocery checkout line. As of Jan. 1, the state's 1.5% portion of the grocery tax has officially been eliminated.
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
wsvaonline.com
Lottery gambling numbers increase over 2021
The Virginia Lottery released its report on sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of November. Virginians wagered nearly 519 million dollars last month through 13 licensed operators, which is 29 percent higher than last November when only 10 operators were active. State law places a 15...
wsvaonline.com
Grocery tax drops today
Beginning today, Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate to 1 percent. This will eliminate the 1-and-a-half-percent state retail sales tax on grocery products. The new tax rate will apply to all groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. The Center Square reports that starting in February, K-12 education...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
Personal data protection law to go into effect New Year’s Day in Virginia
The Consumer Protection Act is set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, making it more difficult for large corporations to use Virginians' personal information for profit.
WHSV
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Raise in minimum wage could be the fall of local businesses
Some Virginians will see more money in their pockets in the new year with minimum wage going up another dollar to $12 an hour.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
NBC 29 News
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Kingsport Times-News
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
aarp.org
A Cure For High Drug Costs in Virginia?
State lawmakers are weighing a new tool to curb high drug costs: a review board that would be able to set payment limits for some medications. Del. Karrie Delaney, a Fairfax County Democrat, plans to push the idea this year. A similar proposal was introduced in the state Senate last year but did not pass. A Senate committee voted unanimously to defer the issue until 2023.
wsvaonline.com
Sierra Club rejects governors decision
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
