Onslow County, NC

WECT

State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
SOUTHPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Vehicle identified in hit and run, suspects sought

The vehicle has been identified and suspects are being sought. This case is still under investigation and juveniles are suspected. The Kinston Police Department is seeking any information in connection to a Hit and Run with the pictured vehicle. The Hit and Run occurred on December 31st, 2022 at 2045 hours at Holloway Park (100 N. Myrtle Avenue). The vehicle appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park. Damages are expected to be on the front end of the vehicle.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police searching for car involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police department is looking for information surrounding a hit-and-run Saturday night. Officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at Holloway Park, and the car involved appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe Suburban. Damage is expected to be on the front end of...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Woman arrested after police chase

KINSTON — A woman is facing multiple charges from the State Highway Patrol and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office after leading troopers and deputies in a Friday afternoon car chase, colliding into an LCSO patrol car and having drugs and stolen clothing in her vehicle. On Friday around...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identification

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church (2278 Pauls Path Road, Kinston). When they arrived, they discovered an unlocked door to the church in the back of the church. Video footage showed this suspect opening the door; once the alarm went off, the suspect fled on foot.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Firearms stolen from business in the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 11/17, Crystal Paige Sandoval to Eulogio Galicia Sanchez. 10/31, Jennifer Denise Ammons to Reston Lee Kirkman. 11/08, Stevem Ernest Hughes to Edna Earlene Buchan. 11/09, Austin Daniel Price to Emily Grace Wiederkehr. 11/16, Tiphani Ambrose Harris Avila to Elizabeth Diane McKeel. 11/21,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Schools to host career fair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that they will be hosting a career fair on Jan. 23 and 24. According to the announcement, the fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. On Jan. 23, it will be held at Laney High School, while Myrtle Grove Middle School will host the fair on Jan. 24.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

