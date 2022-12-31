Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Barbara Walters left behind messages about her 'sense of isolation' as a child — and what drove her success
Broadcasting icon Barbara Walters passed away at 93 but left vivid tales of her life in a memoir, "Audition," published in 2008. In that book, she revealed challenges posed by her sister, Jackie.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
CNN Reporter Dies
Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN. Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after battling cancer. She was 71. Actor John Aniston attends the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Anniston died on Nov. 11th, 2022. He was 89. Comedian Gallagher performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. He died Nov. 11th, 2022 at the age of 76. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) Aaron Carter, a former...
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Sally Field calls Dobbs decision 'uncivilized' on 'The View': 'I think it's criminal'
Sally Field told the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that she believed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was "cruel" and "uncivilized."
