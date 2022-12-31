ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time

By Sherry Phillips
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ8oh_0jzFk7EG00

Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93.

Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.

With her knack for asking intimate questions — and charming her subjects into answering them — Walters drew out a personal side of these entertainers that we don’t often see in interviews.

Barbara Walters Best Interviews

1. Dolly Parton (1977)

Dolly Parton showed Walters her tour bus and talked about her childhood and dreams of superstardom.

2. Barbra Streisand (1975)

Shortly before the release of her movie Funny Lady, Streisand opened up to Walters about her fears of being misunderstood by the press. “Television sees you as you are. I like that,” Streisand said. “But the things that are written about you can be so misunderstood so easily.”

3. Lucille Ball (1977)

Walters had a frank, wide-ranging conversation with the TV legend about her complex relationship with Desi Arnaz and her second marriage to producer Gary Morton.

4. Katharine Hepburn (1981)

“If they said I could only interview one person, over and over again, for the rest of my life, I would pick Katharine Hepburn,” Walters said in the introduction to this unforgettable sit-down with the famously reclusive screen legend.

5. Fidel Castro (1977)

Barbara Walters interviewed Fidel Castro twice during her career.

6. Michael Jackson (1997)

Amid sexual abuse allegations, the notoriously private Michael Jackson opened up about his relationship with Princess Diana and life with the paparazzi.

7. Priscilla Presley (1985)

Priscilla Presley opened up about her early years as a 14-year-old in love with the 24-year-old King of Rock.

8. Elizabeth Taylor (1997)

Just days before Elizabeth Taylor underwent surgery for a brain tumor, she exclusively opened up to Barbara Walters about her lowest lows and highest highs, her battles with addiction and her headline-making love life.

9. Monica Lewinsky (1999)

Monica Lewinsky was an open book in a groundbreaking exclusive interview to tell all about her affair with President Bill Clinton.

10. Taylor Swift (2014)

The singer talked to Barbara Walters about her transition to pop music and her career.

Bonus: Johnny Carson (1984)

Carson always resisted talking about his personal life in interviews, but Walters got him to open up about some unexpected topics, including his first sexual experience.

Comments / 3

Related
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
SheKnows

Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher

When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
The Week

Remembering the stars we lost in 2022

It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year:  Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot

The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
NME

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy