Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time

Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93.

Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.

With her knack for asking intimate questions — and charming her subjects into answering them — Walters drew out a personal side of these entertainers that we don’t often see in interviews.

Barbara Walters Best Interviews

1. Dolly Parton (1977)

Dolly Parton showed Walters her tour bus and talked about her childhood and dreams of superstardom.

2. Barbra Streisand (1975)

Shortly before the release of her movie Funny Lady, Streisand opened up to Walters about her fears of being misunderstood by the press. “Television sees you as you are. I like that,” Streisand said. “But the things that are written about you can be so misunderstood so easily.”

3. Lucille Ball (1977)

Walters had a frank, wide-ranging conversation with the TV legend about her complex relationship with Desi Arnaz and her second marriage to producer Gary Morton.

4. Katharine Hepburn (1981)

“If they said I could only interview one person, over and over again, for the rest of my life, I would pick Katharine Hepburn,” Walters said in the introduction to this unforgettable sit-down with the famously reclusive screen legend.

5. Fidel Castro (1977)

Barbara Walters interviewed Fidel Castro twice during her career.

6. Michael Jackson (1997)

Amid sexual abuse allegations, the notoriously private Michael Jackson opened up about his relationship with Princess Diana and life with the paparazzi.

7. Priscilla Presley (1985)

Priscilla Presley opened up about her early years as a 14-year-old in love with the 24-year-old King of Rock.

8. Elizabeth Taylor (1997)

Just days before Elizabeth Taylor underwent surgery for a brain tumor, she exclusively opened up to Barbara Walters about her lowest lows and highest highs, her battles with addiction and her headline-making love life.

9. Monica Lewinsky (1999)

Monica Lewinsky was an open book in a groundbreaking exclusive interview to tell all about her affair with President Bill Clinton.

The singer talked to Barbara Walters about her transition to pop music and her career.

Bonus: Johnny Carson (1984)

Carson always resisted talking about his personal life in interviews, but Walters got him to open up about some unexpected topics, including his first sexual experience.