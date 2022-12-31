ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks’ Nate McMillan Responds to Report of Him Considering Stepping Down

By Mike McDaniel
 3 days ago

The Atlanta coach responded to a report indicating that he would resign.

After a report circulated on Friday from Shams Charania of The Athletic that indicated that Hawks coach Nate McMillan “has strongly considered resigning from his position,” franchise CEO Steve Koonin vehemently refuted the report, calling Charania a “hack” in the process.

On Friday night, McMillan brushed off the report from Charania, and instead turned the focus back to the task at hand.

“We have a race to prepare for,” McMillan said. “We’re trying to get our guys healthy and make another run at the playoffs, but the things that were reported, look, I’m here to coach this year, and I’ve talked to [owner] Tony Ressler many times, and our goal is to make the playoffs, and that’s what I’m working towards.”

The Hawks are currently 17–18 on the season and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The slow start to the year and reported tension between McMillan and star point guard Trae Young were potential reasons for a resignation for the 58-year-old coach.

“I read that article briefly,” McMillan said, per the Associated Press. “I’ve never spoke to that reporter before. I think the last two weeks he’s written a couple of articles with some sources in our organization that are making some comments about me and some things that I’m saying and doing.

“Look, at the end of the year, I’ll do as I’ve always done. I’ll talk with my family and see if that flame, that fire, to continue next season, but that’s the end of the season. All of us think about retiring, but that’s at the end of the season. We’re going to move past that, that story.”

